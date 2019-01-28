× Truck crashes, spills trash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Pocahontas Trail (Route 60) east was closed Monday afternoon after a truck hauling trash overturned and spilled its load.

“This portion of the roadway [near Brook Boulevard] will be shut down for some time,” the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Five Lakes subdivision and New Kent Highway can expect heavy traffic due to the detour.”

The crash was reported at 1:11 p.m.

“A 1999 Western Star tractor hauling approximately 24,000 pounds of trash was traveling eastbound on Route 60 when it ran off road right, losing control, and overturning back onto the roadway. All eastbound lanes of travel are blocked due to the tractor losing its load,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The driver, Ali Nelson, 39, of Dumfries, Va., was wearing his seat belt and was checked at the scene by Fire and EMS for minor injuries, but was not transported.”

Nelson was charged with; reckless driving failure to maintain control, and a commercial vehicle drivers license violation.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.