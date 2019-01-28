× 24 children uninjured in Nottoway school bus crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Two dozen students were not hurt when their school bus collided with a Volkswagen sedan, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was reported Monday, at about 7:28 a.m., on Route 460 in Nottoway County.

“Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at eastbound Route 460 at Cox Road involving a Nottoway County school bus and a Volkswagen sedan,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Presently, investigation reveals that there is approximately 24 children occupying the school bus, but there are no reports of injuries. The driver of the sedan was checked by Fire and EMS on scene, but refused transport to the hospital.”

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.