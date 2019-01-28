Man – with kids in his car – drove into Henrico cruiser, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was arrested after he drove into a Henrico Police cruiser, according to Henrico Police.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road, on January 26, at about 4:37 p.m., to investigate a shoplifting, a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

“Once officers arrived on scene, the [suspect] was seen jumping into a vehicle. The [suspect, later identified as Michael A. Brown] reportedly drove into a police car while trying to escape,” the police spokesperson said. “After striking the vehicle, Mr. Brown fled the scene and a pursuit ensued, due to the assault on law enforcement. Brown exited his vehicle and continued to flee on foot, but was apprehended.”

Brown was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer (because there was an officer in the cruiser he struck, felony child neglect (because there were four children in his car at the time, felony elude, felony hit and run, and felony larceny, and possession of heroin.

He was booked in Henrico jail.