Man charged with thrusting face into buttocks of women in North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man faces charges after thrusting his face into the buttocks of multiple women in Kernersville, North Carolina, police reported.

Stefan Ryan Shuford was arrested on multiple counts of assault on a female and sexual battery, according to a press release from Kernersville police.

Police investigated three reports of a man inappropriately touching women on the 300, 900 and 1100 blocks of South Main Street area on Friday.

He’s accused of sneaking up behind women and thrusting his face into their buttocks and licking their buttocks.

Police say all incidents happened in areas where people were shopping.

Shuford was identified as the suspect and was arrested and jailed in Forsyth County under a $50,000 secured bond.