× Driver charged with killing 4-year-old Richmond boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver accused of hitting a family’s car, killing a four-year-old boy, has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores, 28, was arrested in August, two days after the Belmont Road crash that killed four-year-old Elias Camacho and injured members of family.

“A Chesterfield County Grand Jury issued an indictment for involuntary manslaughter for Gonzalez-Flores in relation to the crash,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Gonzalez-Flores, who is currently in custody at Riverside Regional Jail, was served with the indictment on Friday, January 25.”

Gonzalez-Flores and another man were in the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup that struck the 2000 Toyota Camry in which Camacho rode with his parents and siblings, according to police.

Gonzalez-Flores and his friend, 28-year-old Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, left the crash scene. Gonzalez-Flores was initially only charged with felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license , and possession of a controlled substance.

Following their August arrests, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer on both men while they investigated them for being in the country illegally.

“It’s really sad to see a baby boy that has to go… what they have to suffer for adults’ mistakes,” Camacho’s aunt Julie said following his death.