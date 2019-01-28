How you can help 2-year-old Brynna Kate battle leukemia: ‘She’s a fighter’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va., -- The Powhatan and Chesterfield communities are rallying behind the family of a two-year-old little girl battling leukemia.

Brynna Kate Allen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on April 8, 2018 - shortly after her second birthday.

"It’s like your worst nightmare that you child gets sick and gets cancer," her mother, Karen Allen explained.

Allen said, prior to the diagnosis at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, her daughter was irritable, tired and more prone to bruises.

"[The doctor's said] your daughter is very sick and we are going to do everything we can," Allen recalled during a trip to the emergency room. "All you want is, 'Yes, she’s going to be OK,' and they couldn’t give us that."

Nine and a half months later, Brynna's leukemia is now in remission, but considered high-risk for returning.

The toddler is now forced to undergo intense chemo treatments everyday of her young life until August 2020 to beat the disease that affects the blood.

The Allen family know their daughter's blonde locks will return soon.

"God gave her the super bright blue eyes so that when her hair all fell out - her eyes still pop," Allen said. "Brynna is more determined to live and be a kid and play."

The community planned to rally behind Brynna during a fundraiser at the Chick-fil-a at Westchester Commons located at 132 Schofield Drive in Midlothian.

"We're so excited to Pack the House for Brynna Kate Allen as she bravely battles lymphoblastic leukemia! Join us for dinner on Wednesday, January 30th, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We will donate 20% of all sales from the evening to help two year old Brynna and the Allen family cover medical expenses as they face years of treatment ahead," a Facebook post read.

Karen Allen has also set up a website where she blogs her daughter's daily struggle to beat cancer.

If you'd like to help the Allen family you can make a donation to their GoFundMe.