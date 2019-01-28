Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef and Restauranteur Scott Hoyland whipped up a Hong Kong Style French Toast. This delicious creation is filled with peanut butter and topped with maple syrup, sweetened condensed milk and honey. You can see more of Chef Hoyland's dishes at www.culturecafeva.com

Culture Cafe

HONG KONG STYLE FRENCH TOAST ©

(serves 6)

Ingredients

12 ea. Slices of Texas Toast bread, crusts removed

1/2 cup+ Salted Butter, soft

6 ea Whole Eggs

1Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup Peanut Butter or Nutella

Maple Syrup or Sweetened Condensed Milk or Honey

Put a generous spoonful of peanut butter on one piece of the bread and cover with a second piece, gently pressing the edges to seal the slices together.

Beat the eggs and vanilla extract until smooth and well blended. Dredge the pinched bread pieces through the egg batter so that all sides are well coated.

Melt the butter in a large non-stick skillet. Sautee the egg-coated bread in the skillet until golden brown, just 1-2 minutes per side over medium heat.

Plate the toast with a thin pat of butter on top and drizzle with Maple Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk or Honey.