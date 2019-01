Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chester man pinned under his car Sunday afternoon has died.

Herb Wilson, 65, was working on a car at his home along the 13000 block of Parsons Bay Drive in Chester on January 27, when it slid off the jacks and trapped him underneath, police said.

He died at hospital.

Friends called Wilson, a father of two, a great guy and hard worker who loved working on his cars.

