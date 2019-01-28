× Henrico juvenile in hospital with ‘minor injuries’ after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is in the hospital with ‘minor injuries’ after being found with a gun shot wound.

Around 9:20 p.m., Henrico Emergency Communications received a 911 call for a shooting in the 2600 block of Kingsland Road.

Officers responded and found a juvenile with a minor gun-shot wound.

The juvenile’s injuries were minor in nature and the Police Department is speaking with all parties that were present at the time the incident occurred

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with his family for treatment of his injuries.

There is no risk to the community and this was an isolated event, according to police.