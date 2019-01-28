Estranged wife of man arrested in Chesterfield abduction and Henrico assault speaks: ‘It’s been hell’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A robbery, a Chesterfield woman bound, a Henrico woman stalked, a car stolen and a three-hour stand-off with police in Flagler, Florida.

Police say Michael Moore was behind it all, and it was eerily similar to violence he was convicted of decades ago.

And before he was taken into custody Moore was live on Facebook trying to contact his estranged wife: "Amanda, I need you to call me."

It was as if he was trying to call the shots from a stolen car: "I'm sorry honey, please know I love you. I'm in Florida, the cops have got me," he says, as police are heard in the background, “Let me see your hands!”

Moore was finally surrounded Sunday afternoon by Florida deputies, who say they used a license plate reader to identify the stolen car he was driving. But he refused to get out.

"They were scared he wanted suicide by cop,” said Amanda Moore Monday from a location she did not want disclosed. “They wanted me to not talk to him, not give in to him, because if I gave him that attention he most likely would've done that and they wanted it to end peacefully."

Amanda says she had been pleading her case to police, knowing her husband’s violent past and fearing history was going to repeat itself. "I had to relocate the kids here and there because he would find out where we were, having to tell the cops to hurry,” she said. “They need to catch him, as I was always looking over my shoulder. It's been hell."

Moore was featured on “America's Most Wanted” in 1996 after stabbing his first wife Lisa, 33 times, and kidnapping his then five-year old daughter.

Lisa and his daughter survived.

Fast forward to 2018, and Moore was wanted for allegedly assaulting Amanda back in July.

Chesterfield Police say he's also the man who tied up a woman at healthcare business two weeks ago before stealing her car.

That car, according to Flagler deputies, is what he was driving when he was stopped, kicking off a three-hour stand-off with a SWAT team.

"Oh god, they've got guns pointed at me. I love you baby," Moore can be heard saying in the Facebook Live video.

But it eventually ended with his arrest, which has given Amanda Moore, some peace of mind – for now.

"I would like to go back to work at Short Pump,” she said. “I love the children there. I love driving the train. It's a wonderful job there. I hope, if they'll have me. I hope all the attention hasn't spooked them. I hope not."

Amanda Moore says she'd rather Michael not get extradited and that he stays in Florida.

His daughter told our Laura French that she hopes he doesn't get out of jail this time.