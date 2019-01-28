Delicious and healthy shrimp stir fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica DeLuise is a popular public speaker, TV personality, and physician assistant who founded “Eat Your Way to Wellness,” a food and nutrition consultation practice. She is also one of our special guests that will be joining us for the 2019 Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, February 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. She joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to make a healthy and delicious stir fry.

You can find that recipe below, and if you’d like more information on this year’s Women’s Health and Fitness Expo, you go online to www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

Ingredients:

1 lb fish (halibut, shrimp, salmon)

Avocado oil

Onion

Garlic

Tumeric

Coconut aminos

Sesame oil

Lime juice

Lime zest

Veggies: Broccoli rabe, cauliflower, shredded carrots, peas, pineapple

Served over vinegar and radish noodles.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}