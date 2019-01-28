Come out and enjoy ‘Cirque de la Symphonie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Aerial flyers, acrobats, jugglers, and more! It sounds more like a circus than a night at the symphony. The Richmond Symphony presents its latest offering, “Cirque de la Symphonie,” which combines elements of the circus along with several pieces of classical music.

Scott Dodson from the Richmond Symphony joined us to tell us more. You have the chance to see “Cirque de la Symphonie” for yourself Saturday, February 2nd at 8pm at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theater. Tickets are still available. For all of that information, and more, you can head online towww.richmondsymphony.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY}