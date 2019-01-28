‘Misbranded’ chicken nuggets recalled in Virginia, 12 other states

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 16,000 pounds of Perdue chicken nugget were recalled this week due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The nuggets contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled product is the:

12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

They were made January 10, 2019 and sold in Virginia, as well as Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, DC; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; and West Virginia.

“The problem was discovered when a retail store notified the company of an incorrect label,” a USDA spokesperson said. “The establishment investigated and determined that the incorrect back label was applied to the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

If you have questions, call Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).