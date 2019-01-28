× AnnMarie opens new Boho Fit Studio in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A local gym operator has cut the ribbon on her third location in the city. Boho Fit Studio opened Jan. 19 at 127 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

The roughly 2,400-square-foot space is split between two main rooms: a yoga studio, and a cardio and strength training area. It also offers one-on-one personal training and Boho Core, which is the company’s health and nutrition coaching.

It’s owner AnnMarie Grohs’ third gym, joining spots in the Museum District and in Church Hill, which opened in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Boho Fit Studio is her first noncycling studio, with classes using circuit training and free weights, along with a variety of yoga classes. The workout space can fit up to 12 people per class and the yoga space can handle about 15.

