Gunman robs Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police investigating an armed robbery in Richmond have asked for help identifying the gunman. The robbery was reported at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, December 16, at the Stop and Go convenience store along the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

"When officers arrived, the victim stated that several minutes prior an unknown male wearing a mask entered the store with a handgun and demanded money," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a black four door sedan."

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective K. Ford at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.