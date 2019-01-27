Why teachers from across Virginia are marching in Richmond Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of teachers and activists from across Commonwealth with take to Richmond on Monday to demand more funding for Virginia schools.

Virginia Educators United is a grassroots campaign made of educators, parents, and community members who said they are fighting to get students the financial resources they need to succeed.

Organizers said some of their demands include smaller class sizes, less testing as well as competitive salaries for teachers.

Protesters will march from Monroe Park to the state capitol starting at 11 a.m. Monday.