Man wounded in shooting at Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Hopewell Friday night that left a man wounded.

Investigators said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of New York Avenue around 10 p.m.

That is where officers found a man in front of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

There was no word on the victim’s condition at last check.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202. You may also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.