The good reason these folks were dancing to disco in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Folks moved and grooved to tribute bands playing songs from the 1970s by artists like Donna Summer and KC and the Sunshine Band Saturday night at the Hippodrome in Richmond.

A Night at the Disco is one of a number of creative fundraisers Housing Families First, which provides services to families who are experiencing homelessness, holds throughout the year.

“They love going back to the ’70s,” Housing Families First Executive Director Beth Vann-Turnbull said. “They are really dressed in bell bottoms, a lot of sparkle, a lot of polyester and leisure suits. We have a lot of dancing and disco lessons coming up.”

The an annual event is expected to raise more than $75,000.

Click here if you would like to learn more about or make a donation to Housing Families First.