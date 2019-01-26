3-day vegan food extravaganza wraps up Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds gathered at the High Point on Broad Street Saturday for a vegan event called Vegan 72.

It's a three-day event where area restaurants offer specially curated vegan entrees from their menus.

Organizers said it is a great way to explore vegan options while also enjoying vendors and entertainment.

“We've heard from many who are not only enjoying the vegan pop up but also being able to enjoy the weekend,” volunteer Gabriel Miller said. “Being able to go out with their spouse and introduce them to some of the new vegan food that is kind of hitting the Richmond area right now.”

The event continues Sunday through 10 p.m.