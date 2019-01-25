RICHMOND, Va.–This year’s show features 150+ home improvement experts, Tiny Home Village, Pub Shed, The Marketplace, Hero Day, January 26 – 27

The Virginia Home Show Presented by Trane is this Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell. The two-day event offers attendees a convenient opportunity to shop, compare, and save with hundreds of experts in remodeling, kitchen and bath, flooring, roofing, and more all gathered in one location. Features of the show include more than 150 home improvement vendors available for attendees to meet and greet. Vendors will represent every aspect of home improvement, including remodeling, kitchen and bath, décor, flooring, roofing, landscaping, and more.

The Pub Shed will offer a chance to check out the latest trends in storage sheds from Byler Barns & Backyards. Plus, you can take a break from the show and enjoy a tasty beverage, with all proceeds benefiting Ashland-based Wine for Cures; the Tiny Home Village will feature three tiny homes that were built right here in Virginia by Tiny House Building Company; the Marketplace will feature many foods, beverages, and crafts, as well as unique home decor. Bring your taste buds and come sample local wines, cheeses, sauces, and much more; HERO DAY is Sunday, January 27 — All active and retired military, fire, and police personnel receive free admission with valid ID. and SHUTDOWN SPECIAL — All Weekend — All federal government employees get free admission to the show all weekend with valid ID.

Tickets are available online and at the door on the days of the show. Adult admission is $7 at the door and attendees 16 and younger get free entry. However, tickets are just $5 when you purchase them online. As always, parking is free. For more information visit https://vahomeshow.com/ or to purchase tickets visit https://virginiahomeshow.tix123.com/