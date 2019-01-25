WATCH LIVE: Trump to make announcement about the border and the government shutdown

Sweet Melissa’s Heart-shaped chocolate cake

Posted 1:22 pm, January 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Valentine’s day is only three weeks away, and if you want to make a special treat for your sweetheart, locally based baker Melissa Does has the perfect recipe. She joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to make a heart-shaped chocolate cake! For more information, you can visit www.melissasimplysweet.com.