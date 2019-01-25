‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Kettle Corn Treats

16 oz mini marshmallows

1 stick butter

4c prepared Kettle Korn, I used Boom Chicka Pop brand

4c pretzels, smallest you can buy

1c dry roasted peanuts

1c chocolate chips

1t sea salt

Prepare a 9”x13” baking pan by spraying liberally with Melt butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Add marshmallows to skill and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir slowly until marshmallows are melted. Mix Kettle Korn, pretzels, peanuts and chocolate chips in a bowl larger than you think you need. Pour melted marshmallows over snack mixture and mix well with a silicone spatula. When marshmallows are evenly distributed, pour into prepared pan and flatten. Sprinkle with sea salt. Let cool, cut into bars and enjoy!