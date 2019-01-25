‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Kettle Corn Treats

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s a snack that easy and ‘Shaynefully Delicious.’ Shayne Rogers joined us once again in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to whip up her Kettle Corn Treats.
16 oz mini marshmallows
1 stick butter
4c prepared Kettle Korn, I used Boom Chicka Pop brand
4c pretzels, smallest you can buy
1c dry roasted peanuts
1c chocolate chips
1t sea salt
Prepare a 9”x13” baking pan by spraying liberally with Melt butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Add marshmallows to skill and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir slowly until marshmallows are melted. Mix Kettle Korn, pretzels, peanuts and chocolate chips in a bowl larger than you think you need. Pour melted marshmallows over snack mixture and mix well with a silicone spatula. When marshmallows are evenly distributed, pour into prepared pan and flatten. Sprinkle with sea salt. Let cool, cut into bars and enjoy!