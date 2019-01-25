Video shows officers draw guns, arrest suspect on Manchester Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Video shows police officers with their guns drawn on a suspect while on the Manchester Bridge Friday afternoon.

Henrico Police say officers stopped a vehicle and apprehended a suspect who was wanted for felony charges as a part of an ongoing investigation. They would not release any additional information about the incident at this time.

The video was shot by Michael Ivey who says he was alerted to the incident when he heard officers shouting out instructions to the suspect.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m.

Henrico Police was assisted by Richmond Police during the arrest.