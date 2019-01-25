Learn more about treatments for urinary incontinence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Urinary incontinence affect millions of people of varying ages. It’s a medical condition that most link to getting older, but there are treatments available. Dr. Eugene Park from Southside Regional Medical Center joined us to tell us about some of those treatment options.

Dr. Eugene Park’s office is located at 40 Medical Park Boulevard, Suite D in Petersburg. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-765-6100 or visit them online at www.SRMConline.com. You can also find them on social media atwww.Facebook.com/SouthsideRegionalMedicalCenter.

And you’ll have the chance to meet Dr. Park in person at this year’s Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 2nd from 10am until 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information about the Expo, you can check out their website at www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

