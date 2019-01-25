Kim Porter died of pneumonia

The death of model and actress Kim Porter was a caused by pneumonia, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Porter was 47.

She was found dead in her home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood last November. Her manner of death had been pending investigation since then.

Porter and musician and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs were a couple for more than a decade until 2007. They had twin daughters and a son together. Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.

She maintained a close friendship with Combs after their split.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” Combs wrote in an Instagram tribute to Porter after her death. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

The post included footage of the couple from a 2006 photo shoot.

Beyond her modeling career, Porter made several film and television appearances over the years, including roles in “The Brothers” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Game.”