Water main break disrupts Innsbrook traffic

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A water main break is impacting traffic around Innsbrook in Henrico’s West End.

The break is near the intersection of Cox Road and Nuckols Road.

“Northbound Cox Road, north of Nuckols Road, is closed,” according to Henrico Police. “Drivers needing to access this part of Cox Road should use Capital One Way to North Park Road.”

Expect delays in the area until repairs are completed. Henrico County has not provided a timetable on those repairs.

