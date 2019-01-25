× How Roger Stone spent the last 72 hours before his arrest

Friday appeared to be shaping up as a normal day for Roger Stone as the clock ticked past midnight: He was promoting recent media appearances and attacking former colleague Jerome Corsi on his social media accounts.

Hours later, FBI agents would be knocking on his door and he’d be heading to a courtroom to face an indictment on a myriad of charges from special counsel Robert Mueller.

CNN compiled Stone’s activities from the 72 hours before his arrest based on a review of his social media accounts and media appearances. He spent most of that time pushing the same message — his former colleagues and acquaintances who had spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller were liars and traitors, he was an innocent man and that he was standing behind President Donald Trump.

Here’s CNN’s breakdown of Stone’s days leading up to his arrest:

Wednesday, January 23

3:00 p.m.

Roger Stone co-hosts InfoWars show.

8:10 p.m.

Roger Stone posts about Carter Page, Michael Caputo, Sam Nunberg, Jerome Corsi appearing on MSNBC. He refers to Nunberg and Jerome Corsi as “Judas 1” and “Judas 2.” Nunberg has sat for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, in addition to appearing before a Mueller grand jury. Corsi has also testified in Mueller’s grand jury; he has sat for several interviews with the special counsel’s team. Corsi has said prosecutors asked about his ties to Stone and their discussions about Wikileaks. He has also said he told Mueller’s team things that would be damaging to Stone. Stone has repeatedly attacked Corsi, calling him a liar.

8:47 p.m.

FOX News airs an interview with Roger Stone. “The House Intelligence Committee Democrats keep insisting I perjured myself — that’s a lie,” he tells Tucker Carlson. “My testimony is both accurate and truthful.”

Thursday, Janury 24

2:43 a.m.

Roger Stone posts about Jerome Corsi on Instagram, referring to him as “Lyin’ Jerry Corsi.”

3:00 p.m.

Roger Stone co-hosts InfoWars show.

3:24 p.m.

CNN publishes article about Stone titled, “As Stone waits for Mueller, he’s back to going out for pizza on Fridays.” Speaking to CNN’s Sara Murray, Grant Smith, a lawyer for Stone said, “It’s all quiet.”

3:41 p.m.

Over the course of just over an hour on Thursday, Roger Stone posted CNN’s article on him 37 times, in 37 different Facebook groups.

Around 10:00 p.m

Stone posts a video showing a dog, edited to mouth, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.”

10:47 p.m.

Roger Stone posts a screenshot of the CNN story to his Instagram story, asking for legal funds.

Around 11:00 p.m

Roger Stone posts screenshot of CNN story to his Instagram story.

Friday, January 25

12:55 a.m.

Roger Stone posts a link on his Facebook to an interview he gave on a Thursday podcast.

Around 1:00 a.m.

Roger Stone publishes two posts on his Instagram story: a photo attacking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California); another video showing a dog, edited to mouth, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong,” with the caption “#rogerstonedidnothingwrong” with a link to his shop that supports his legal efforts.

1:02 a.m.

Roger Stone posts, again, about the CNN story on Instagram.

1:28 a.m.

Roger Stone’s publishes his final post on Instagram before his arrest, “proud of my President @realdonaldtrump #maga.”

6:03 a.m.

In an early morning raid, FBI agents arrest Roger Stone at his residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Stone was in court Friday afternoon after being indicted on seven charges: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.