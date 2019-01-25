Great Sounds by Sid Kingsley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Sid Kingsley has made a name for himself on the music scene as he travels the East Coast with his Americana sound. He joined us on Virginia This Morning to perform two of his songs, “Bar Room Queen” and “Rat on a Wheel,” accompanied by Jordan Stoll on the drums.

You can catch Sid Kingsley perform Friday, January 25th at the Hof Garden located on West Broad Street here in Richmond. Sid will also be at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Saturday, February 9th. You can learn more about these events by going towww.sidkingsleymusic.com.