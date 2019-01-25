Firefighter rescues man stuck under Powhatan home

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan firefighter was being credited with saving a man who got stuck under a home.

Firefighter/EMT Christine Keenan arrived to the 1000 block of Evans Road to find a work wedged under the house, according to Powhatan County Fire and Rescue.

“[He] experienced difficulty breathing,” Powhatan County Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook. “Keenan assisted, reassured, and helped reposition the patient to have him removed.”

The technical rescue took about 25 minutes to complete.

The man stuck under the home was sore, but otherwise uninjured.