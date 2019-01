Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - VCU Massey Cancer Center is committed to saving and improving lives. Their annual Women and Wellness Signature Breakfast and Luncheon is Tuesday, February 5th at the Jefferson Hotel. As a preview of that event, CBS 6 anchor, Tracy Sears, spoke to the award-winning keynote speaker, Samantha Harris.

For more information about the Women and Wellness Signature Breakfast and Luncheon, including ticket information, you can go to www.massey.vcu.edu/giving/fundraising/women-and-wellness/