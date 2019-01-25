× Woman wanted after escaping police custody at Virginia hospital

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a woman who escaped their custody.

Amber Rogers, who was in custody on a drug-related warrant, escaped from Mary Washington Hospital on Sam Perry Boulevard in Fredericksburg Friday morning.

She was described as 4’11” and 105 pounds.

She escaped wearing a hospital gown over blue jeans and a black tank top, according to police.

Details about her escape have not yet been released.

In addition to the drug charges, she is now wanted for felony escape.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.