RICHMOND, Va. - Actress Morgan McCoy and Pastor Ronald Johnson from Kingdom Pursuers Ministries International joined us to talk about, “ A Day of Hope,” an effort to help furloughed employees affected by the partial government shut down now entering into week five. The event is happening Saturday, January 26th from Noon to 2pm at

Kingdom Pursuers Ministries International at 9401 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield. You must bring your federal ID for admittance. For more information on this event, you can go to www.kingdompursuers.net.