Young Republicans to gather in Richmond for national meeting

RICHMOND, Va. — The Young Republicans National Federation’s national meeting will be held April 5-7 in Richmond — the first time the group will gather in Virginia.

“In the YRNF’s 88-year history, Virginia has never before hosted, and it is fitting that this first-ever national meeting will take place in 2019, concurrent with the critical Virginia legislative elections,” said Jason Emert, the federation chairman.

All seats in the Virginia General Assembly are up for election Nov. 5. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the House and 21-19 edge in the Senate.

“Our mission as an organization is to recruit, train and elect Republicans. To serve that mission, we have to go where we will make the biggest difference,” Emert said. “There is no state where we can make a bigger difference this year than in Virginia. We are committed to working with Republicans in Virginia to win elections across the state.”

About 400 young Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40 are expected to attend the April meeting.

The organization will showcase local and regional culture, as well specific events that signify the beginning of the 2019 election cycle, including meet and greet events with elected officials and a joint luncheon with the Young Republican Federation of Virginia.

By Arianna Coghill/Capital News Service

Capital News Service is a flagship program of VCU’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students participating in the program provide state government coverage for Virginia’s community newspapers and other media outlets, under the supervision of Associate Professor Jeff South.