× Gunman robs Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a Chesterfield convenience store. The robbery was reported at about 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, at Spencer’s convenience store on Kingsland Road.

“[The gunman] entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[He] took cash and fled the store.”

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police described the gunman as short, with a thin build.

He was wearing black clothing, black shoes, and carrying a plastic bag.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.