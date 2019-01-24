× “CHOCOHOLIC” Richmond’s favorite chocolate fundraiser is back

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond’s favorite chocolate filled fundraiser is favorite is back with more sweet delights, now in its 14th year, CHOCOHOLIC remains Richmond’s sweetest cocktail party and a community favorite.

Family Lifeline assists Central Virginia’s most vulnerable children, parents and seniors by providing intensive in-home support, wellness and education services. The hands-on, personalized programs create lasting change from the inside out, bringing health and hope into the home.

CHOCOHOLIC features: Chocolate fountains, local vendors, wine & beer, full bar, silent auction and a raffle. The 14th Annual CHOCOHOLIC, is set for Wednesday, February 13, at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Proceeds Benefit Family Lifeline. For tickets and more information visit https://familylifeline.org/how-you-help/events/ or call (804) 282-4255.