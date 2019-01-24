Track rain with Interactive Radar

“CHOCOHOLIC” Richmond’s favorite chocolate fundraiser is back

Posted 7:30 am, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58AM, January 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond’s favorite chocolate filled fundraiser is favorite is back with more sweet delights, now in its 14th year, CHOCOHOLIC remains Richmond’s sweetest cocktail party and a community favorite.

Family Lifeline assists Central Virginia’s most vulnerable children, parents and seniors by providing intensive in-home support, wellness and education services. The hands-on, personalized programs create lasting change from the inside out, bringing health and hope into the home.

CHOCOHOLIC features: Chocolate fountains, local vendors, wine & beer, full bar, silent auction and a raffle. The 14th Annual CHOCOHOLIC, is set for Wednesday, February 13, at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Proceeds Benefit Family Lifeline. For tickets and more information visit https://familylifeline.org/how-you-help/events/ or call (804) 282-4255.