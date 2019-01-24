× Overturned tractor-trailer closes all westbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 215 are closed due to an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

A tractor trailer in the left lane attempted to swerve to the left to avoid slowing traffic, and side-swiped a Toyota Avalon before running off the road and overturning.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 to Rt. 33 east, left to Rt. 249 west, left to Rt.155 south and back to I-64 west. Delays are 5.5 miles. Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.