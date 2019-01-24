× Man burned in Henrico house fire, cat killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man suffered serious burns in a Thursday afternoon house fire that killed his cat.

Henrico Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue, near Lakeside, at about 12:40 p.m.

“When firefighters arrived they found fire and smoke coming from the front of the house and the lone occupant had already moved from the home to the front yard,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and searched the home to ensure there was no one else inside while others began caring for the injured resident.”

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious burns.

The man, who firefighters said was in his 60s, did not have a working smoke alarm in his home.

“[It] is believed to have played a part in the man not escaping the home fast enough,” the Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “Henrico Fire hopes everyone will remember how important a working smoke alarm is. If you have not checked your smoke alarm in a month, do it today.”

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.