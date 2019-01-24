Man shot in Richmond’s Hillside Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Richmond's Hillside Court late Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police say the victim was being transported to the hospital by a vehicle while someone was on the phone with 911. The vehicle pulled over in the 5100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, where EMS met them and transported the shooting victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CBS 6 that the male victim was shot in the leg.

There is no word on a suspect or motive in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.