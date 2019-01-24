Man fighting for his life after South Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in South Richmond early Thursday morning.

Richmond Police said they were called to assist EMS with a report of a person shot at East 34th St. and Decatur St. just before 1 a.m.

Police said when they got to the location they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspect description was yet available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.