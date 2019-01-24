Lobster & Scallops: Seafood Lover’s Dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Succulent lobster and tender scallops were on the menu in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen, and could be on yours for the most romantic day of the year. Our friend of the show, local Executive Chef Robert Nelson from the Boathouse joined us to create a delicious seafood dish! You can find his recipe for Vodka Sauce with Lobster Tail and Scallops below.

Vodka Sauce with Lobster tail and Scallops

1 TBSP Butter

1/2 Yellow Onion Fine Dice

1 tsp Salt

1/4 Cup Vodka cirrus

1 Cans plum tomatoes

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 TBSP Chopped parsley

1 tsp Pepper

4 nests Tagliatelle Pasta

2 each Lobster Tail

4 each Large Scallops

Procedure

1)Separate the juice form the tomatoes and save both

2)Dice the tomatoes 1/4 inch

3)cook onion in butter and salt on medium heat until translucent

4) deglaze with Vodka, be careful the vodka could catch on fire

5) add tomato juice and diced tomatoes, bring to a simmer and simmer for 10 min. Add cream and bring to a simmer , season with pepper and parsley

Split the lobster tail and the cook with the scallops in a hot pan

Remove scallops and add sauce, cook 7 min until lobster is done

Cook pasta in boiling salted water, drain and add to sauce.