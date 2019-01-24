× Wife arrested for crimes against kids after husband found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the man found dead in a Richmond home as 33-year-old Johnathan Holloman.

Holloman’s wife, 34-year-old Laura Holloman, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty and injuries to children. Additional charges were pending against Laura Holloman, police said.

“At approximately 11:59 a.m. on January 22, officers were called to the 5500 block of Westower Drive for a welfare check,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “They arrived and found Holloman deceased inside his home. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.”

This is a developing story.