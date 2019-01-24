× Driver hits GRTC Pulse; Richmond bus passengers taken to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — At least six GRTC passengers were taken the hospital following a crash on West Broad Street in Richmond, according to Richmond Police. The bus was headed westbound on West Broad Street, near Meadow Street, at the time of the crash.

“At approximately 11:56 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of West Broad Street for the report of a vehicle colliding into a GRTC Pulse bus,” Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante said. “Initial reports show six persons on the bus have been transported to local hospitals.”

The conditions of those both on the bus and in the other vehicle have not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.

BREAKING: Accident involving @GrtcPulse bus & car at Broad & N. Meadow St.

Saw at least two people taken off the bus on a stretcher & put in an ambulance. @RichmondPolice & @RFDVA on scene. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/yVRfRX3oej — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 24, 2019

GRTC Pulse, Richmond’s rapid transit bus line along, launched in June 2018. It connects Willow Lawn in western Henrico County to Rocketts Landing in eastern Henrico – with multiple stops through downtown Richmond.