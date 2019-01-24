Colder Friday, but nothing compared to next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures reached the 60s late Wednesday and again on Thursday.

A series of cold fronts will bring colder air into the region heading into the weekend. Highs Friday will run about 15° to 20° colder than Thursday.

Lows Saturday morning will drop down into the teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures will be around 50° Sunday and Monday. An approaching front will push warmer air back into Virginia on Tuesday, but another blast of arctic air will follow it.

It will be very cold for the middle and end of next week. The chill will ease a bit next weekend, but we are seeing signs of more arctic air the following week.

