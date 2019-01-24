Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - “Coaches for the Cure” is getting ready for a breast cancer walk and basketball game Saturday, February 2nd, that hopes to raise awareness and make a donation to benefit cancer survivors. Coaches Tye White and Rodney Gore joined us to tell us more about this upcoming event.

The Cancer Walk and Basketball Game will be held the Arthur Ashe Center. The walk begins at 8am and the game starts at 2pm. All of the proceeds will benefit the Massey Cancer Center. For more information on the event, and how you can get involved, you can go to www.c4tc.ticketleap.com/.