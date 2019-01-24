Police identify man killed in South Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the victim of a homicide in South Richmond that took place early Thursday morning.

Charleston B. Scott, 27, of Henrico, died from gunshot wounds after being taken to the hospital.

Richmond Police said they were called to assist EMS with a report of a person shot at East 34th St. and Decatur St. just before 1 a.m.

Police said when they got to the location they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said no suspect description was yet available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.