Bow Wow Wow Yippy Yo Yippy Yay

RICHMOND, Va. - The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a well-known event that shows off a number of a dog’s qualities, including their agility. Three local dogs will be headed to that show! Ashely Castro, one of the owners of Level Up Dog Sports, where those dogs are trained, spoke to our Greg McQuade about the dogs competing in the dog show, as well as about their all-women team of trainers at Level Up Dog Sports.

The 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City Monday, February 11th and Tuesday, February 12th. For more information about Level Up Dog Sports, you can check out their website,www.levelupdogsports.com.