Take a ghost tour at historic Centre Hill Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. - Centre Hill Mansion in Petersburg is an historic home, built between 1818 and 1823. While the home offers tours throughout the year, it also holds an annual Ghost Watch Tour for visitors to explore the attic and tunnels of this home. You’ll also get a chance to hear some of the scary tales associated with the home.

Centre Hill Mansion is located at 1 Centre Hill Court in Petersburg. They will be holding their Annual Ghost Watch Tour on Thursday, January 24th from 6pm-9pm. Tickets are on sale for $15. If you’d like to learn more about that tour, or the house itself, you can give them a call at 804-733-2401. You can also check them out online at www.peterseburgpreservationtaskforce.com/museums/centre-hill-mansion.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}