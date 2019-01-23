Richmond SPCA offering discounted pet adoption fee

RICHMOND, Va. — Everyone deserves a warm home for winter and that includes pets.

So, Richmond SPCA is offering a discounted adoption rate for dogs and cats at their facility.

Now through Friday, January 25, the Richmond SPCA is offering a 25 percent discount on adoption fees for all adult pets, six months or older.

Adoption fees for adult dogs (ages 6 months and older) are usually $125 and $95 for Adult cats (ages 6 months and older.

For more information about the promotion or about adopting a pet from the Richmond SPCA, call 804-521-1307 or stop by the Robins-Starr Humane Center at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

