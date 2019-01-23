× Police search for armed Hardees robber

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Hopewell Hardees at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Hardees at 2915 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.

An armed robber approached an employee at the counter, handed them a note demanding money, and brandished a handgun. After receiving cash from the employee, he fled the business.

The offender is described as a 40-50 year old black male with a gray beard, between 5’07”-6’0” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a full-length hooded jacket with a fur collar and dark colored sunglasses.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the armed robbery, contact lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541- 2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202. You may also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.