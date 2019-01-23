“Less Mess, Less Stress” with Abundance Organizing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Amanda Scudder is part of Abundance Organizing, a company’s whose mission is to help clients find clarity and contentment within their space, their relationships, and their life experiences through organizing with the end goal of “less mess, less stress.” Amanda joined us to share her tips on how to get the most our of your closet.

Amanda and Abundance Organizing will be part of the Lifestyle Stage at the 2019 Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 on February, 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The event will run from 10am - 4pm. If you’d like more information, you be sure to head over to www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}